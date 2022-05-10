Mercedes-Benz AMG, long known for its tire-shredding V-8 and V-12 engines, is well on its way toward an electric future, a preview of which will come as early as week with the reveal of the Vision AMG concept.

Mercedes design chief Gordon Wagener on Monday posted a teaser sketch of the concept to social media and confirmed the reveal for May 19.

The teaser points to a sports car with the same slippery shape as Mercedes' Vision EQXX electric sedan concept, which last month covered 626 miles on a single charge during a demonstration run from Germany to the south of France.

Mercedes Vision EQXX EV concept

While the Vision EQXX isn't destined for production, there are rumors we might see an electric sports car like the upcoming Vision AMG launched around the 2025. That year will be a pivotal one as this is when Mercedes will permanently switch to electric platforms, starting with three highly flexible designs that will carry the automaker though to the end of its transition to EV-only status, currently scheduled for 2030. The platforms will include the MB.EA for medium and large Mercedes models, the Van.EA for light commercial vehicles, and the AMG.EA for high-performance models from AMG.

AMG has plenty of experience with electric power. Recall, it first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output. Since then, AMG has gathered more experience, particularly in the areas of energy discharging and recovery, from its Formula One program. It also recently acquired electric motor specialist Yasa, a company known for its axial-flux motors which offer high-power and low-weight characteristics.

Some of this experience has already benefited AMG's versions of the EQE sedan and EQS hatchback, the company's first volume EVs. Also in the pipeline is an AMG version of the upcoming EQE SUV.