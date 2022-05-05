There's a modern DeLorean in the works, and it's coming with electric power.

Responsible for the project is DeLorean Motor Company, which confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that an online reveal of its EV will take place on May 31. Fans can also sign up at DeLorean's website to get a sneak peek 24 hours earlier. A teaser shot included in the tweet reconfirms that the car will feature louvers over its rear window and a full-width LED taillight design. The DeLorean name will be backlit on the rear end.

You asked. We listened. We're counting down to the first complete look of the all-new DeLorean.

Sign up for exclusive early access on https://t.co/p3SV5rw0VR to see the car 24 hours before the general public on May 31st. #DeloreanEVolved pic.twitter.com/nrX2uYudGh — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) May 4, 2022

In April, DeLorean tweeted a more revealing shot (shown below) and said the reveal of the physical car will take place on August 18. The reveal will take place at the Awards Ramp at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance ahead of of the car being displayed on the Concept Lawn on Aug. 21.

We'll also find out the name at Pebble Beach. It will not be called the DMC-12, based on what DeLorean marketing chief Troy Beetz told Motor Authority in March.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

DeLorean is currently in its second round of funding. The company will need more money to achieve its larger plans, Beetz told MA. Plans call for the company to go public, at some point, CEO Joost de Vries told MA, but a timeline wasn't given.

De Vries told MA the new car will have over 300 miles of range and a battery pack larger than 100 kilowatt-hours with a fast-charging rate of about 150 kilowatts. Beetz said it'll be all-wheel drive, which mean it will likely feature at least two motors. We also know it will have gullwing doors, just like the DMC-12.

DeLorean teaser

Italdesign is responsible for the design and some of the engineering Set to be based on a new chassis with a structural carbon-fiber tub, the car will be powered by off-the-shelf components, but utilize custom software, according to de Vries.

Expect the new DeLorean EV to cost somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 with customer deliveries beginning possibly in 2023. Stay tuned.