California-based Quality Coachworks has turned the Cadillac Escalade into a very luxurious armored vehicle.

The latest in the company's series of AddArmor vehicles, the 2022 B6 Escalade features lightweight B6 AR 500 bullet-resistant material in every body panel that offers B6-level protection, plus B6-level reinforced glass that can sustain prolonged strikes from rocks, bats, or other blunt objects, the company claims. A PA siren system (to disperse crowds) and run-flat tires also help prepare the Escalade for dangerous situations. B6 protection is the highest level of civilian protection allowed and it stops 7.62x55 mm rounds fired from an R1 assault rifle.

Passengers can weather attacks in leather-lined comfort. The interior features second-row captain's chairs with heating, ventilation, and massage, with a center console and aircraft-style foldout tables in between. A Samsung smart TV keeps occupants entertained while under siege by terrorists.

AddArmor by Quality Coachworks 2022 Cadillac Escalade

The armor and luxury features likely add a lot of weight, but Quality Coachworks did not specify any powertrain or chassis upgrades. The Escalade is currently available with 6.2-liter gasoline V-8 and 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 powertrains producing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque and 277 hp and 460 lb-ft, respectively. An Escalade-V is on the way for the 2023 model year, with 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque courtesy of a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. That would be pretty handy for escaping attackers.

The ballistic protection for the Escalade costs about $80,000, while the upgraded interior costs an additional $75,000. To put that in perspective, a base Escalade starts at $77,990 (including destination).

Paranoid one percenters do have a choice of armored Escalades. Canada's Inkas unveiled its own version in 2021, also with lightweight ballistic panels. If an Escalade is too high-profile, Inkas will apply the same armor package to the related Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.