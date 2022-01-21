Cadillac on Friday provided the first look at a new Escalade V-Series model due for the 2023 model year.

Cadillac is saving full details until the debut this spring, but a handful of official photos give us a good taste of what's coming.

They show sporty design elements like a front splitter, red brake calipers and quad-exhaust tips. There's also V-Series badging inside and out.

Along with the photos, Cadillac shared a short video that features the sound of the Escalade-V's engine raging through the gears. It's clearly a V-8, it's clearly powerful, and the sound warms our hearts.

Cadillac hasn't shared what the engine will be, but we expect the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the CT5-V Blackwing, where it makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. Different exhaust routing would likely reduce those figures slightly in an Escalade-V.

In addition to the more powerful engine (the Escalade currently tops out with a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8), expect suspension upgrades, beefier brakes, and sporty interior touches, such as body-hugging sport seats and a sport steering wheel.

That's all speculation, but we'll learn the truth in the months ahead.

Note, Cadillac's plans for the Escalade don't end with the V-Series. There will also be a battery-electric version built on General Motors' Ultium platform. The platform, which debuted in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, should deliver a range as high as 400 miles in the electric Escalade.