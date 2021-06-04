Cadillac's latest Escalade is probably more vehicle than you'll ever need, but it doesn't come with one particular feature certain buyers will value above all else: armor protection.

Fortunately there are companies out there that can add military-grade protection to regular vehicles—without necessarily turning them into barges on wheels.

One of the best in the business is Canada's Inkas which has just built a 2021 Escalade to BR6 protection standard, meaning it can survive sustained fire from an assault rifle. The company says the vehicle uses a proprietary overlapping armor system that ensures bullets also can't get pass any weak points like door seals.

Open the doors and you'll find clear ballistic-glass windows, reinforced hinges, and an armored bulkhead at the rear. The battery and electronic control module are also protected, as is the suspension. The tires are a set of runflats.

Inkas' armored 2021 Cadillac Escalade

In addition to the standard setup, Inkas offers extras including reinforced brakes and wheels, a fire suppression system, emergency lights, and a siren and PA system. There's also an alternative lightweight armor system, which looks to be becoming a thing.

In the powertrain department, buyers can choose between the Escalade's 6.2-liter V-8 or 3.0-liter turbodiesel. In each case a 10-speed automatic is the sole transmission though buyers have the choice between rear- and four-wheel drive.

If the Escalade is too flash for your tastes, the same upgrades can be applied to the related Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Inkas can even apply armor protection to a Toyota Camry, which could just be the best option for those buyers who really want to go unnoticed.

If required, Inkas is happy to ship its vehicles worldwide.