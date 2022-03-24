Audi has been caught testing a prototype for a redesigned Q5.

Expected in 2024 as a 2025 model, the new third-generation Q5 will be Audi's last with internal-combustion power, as the automaker has confirmed that only electric vehicles will be launched beyond 2026.

The new Q5 was spotted testing alongside a redesigned A4 that we'll see launched a year prior. Both vehicles are expected to ride an updated version of Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current Q5 and A4, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive.

The new Q5 looks to be taking on a much more dramatic look than the somewhat conservatively styled current generation. However, the general size looks be about the same. The resulting design should be similar to the Q5 E-Tron that was just launched in China.

2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron

Don't look for a Q5 E-Tron in the U.S. Instead, we will be treated with a separate electric SUV dubbed the Q6 E-Tron. It's also out testing and is due for a reveal later this year.

A redesigned Q5 Sportback should also be coming. Prototypes for the coupe-like variant should surface in about a year.

Expect all powertrains in the new Q5 and Q5 Sportback to be electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology, paired with inline-4 or V-6 engines. It isn't clear whether diesel engines will be offered, though some might be in markets where the fuel is still popular.

Production of the Q5 for North America is currently handled at Audi's plant in Mexico. This should also be the case for the new generation.