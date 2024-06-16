Dodge is developing active aerodynamics for its EVs

The first Dodge EV to get active aerodynamics might be the Charger Daytona muscle car

A patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office outlining the active aerodynamics

Stellantis may add an active aerodynamic feature to the Dodge Charger Daytona, a recent patent filing indicates.

First spotted by CarBuzz and Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 9, after being filed by Stellantis in 2023, the patent filing shows pop-up airfoils on the leading edge of the Charger's front fascia. Normally flushh-mounted flaps deploy up and into the airstream, a bit like the active-aero elements of a Pagani Huayra supercar.

Dodge Charger Daytona active aero patent image

The front wing could be one unit or multiple sections, deployed using actuators, according to the document. The angle of the airfoils could be automatically adjusted based on the current drive mode, or manually controlled by the driver.

The redesigned 2024 Dodge Charger will be available with a gasoline inline-6 engine, but this feature appears specific to the electric Charger Daytona variant. The airfoils are mounted on the Daytona's unique R-Wing, a raised section of the front end with an air channel underneath. This allowed designers to give the new Charger a proboscis similar to the iconic 1968 model, without that car's poor aerodynamic properties.

Dodge Charger Daytona active aero patent image

Scheduled to arrive at dealerships this summer, the Charger Daytona launches in R/T and Scat Pack configurations, both with dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains and a 100.5-kwh battery pack. Dodge may be saving the active aero for another future Charger variant akin to a Hellcat, possibly dubbed a Banshee.

Dodge's Detroit rivals are also considering active aero for future performance models. General Motors has filed a patent application for active aero, possibly for the C8 Corvette ZR1 due to be shown this summer, while Ford has tried to patent deployable dive planes.