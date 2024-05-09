The Dodge Charger Daytona nameplate has made a return for 2025 attached to an electric vehicle, but fans of the original with money to splurge will soon be able to bid on one that looks like it just left the factory.

Mecum will place under the hammer at its upcoming auction in Indianapolis a numbers-matching 1969 Charger Daytona that's seemingly in pristine condition—including its white interior that according to the listing is all original.

The original Charger Daytona was developed as part of a NASCAR racing program but didn't prove to be a hit with the market. Built for one year only, just 503 were made, meaning decent examples today can trade for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The most desirable versions feature the 426 Hemi, though this car features the 440 Magnum. Though the engine doesn't have the legendary status of the Hemi, it still delivers a reasonable 375 hp. It's mated here to a 4-speed manual transmission and powers the rear wheels.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona - Photo credit: Mecum

The car was sold new by Manzi Dodge of Lowell, Massachusetts, and a reproduction of its window sticker reveals the original sale price of $4,591, including a $69 destination charge.

Mecum's auction of the car is scheduled for May 17. The estimate is between $375,000 and $425,000. For similar money, a company by the name of ExoMod will turn the former Hellcat-equipped Dodge Challenger into something resembling the 1969 original, big wing and all.

Other highlights of the upcoming auction include a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, a 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR, and a Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster.