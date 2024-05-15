Stellantis has re-upped the trademark for a classic muscle car nameplate.

On April 30, the automaker filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new trademark on the Cuda nameplate. The application covers "motor vehicles, namely concept motor vehicles," hinting that even if the Cuda doesn't return as a production model, the name may be used for a new concept car.

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda (Photo by Mecum Auctions)

Stellantis predecessor Chrysler applied the Cuda name to sportier versions of the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda, which debuted in 1970. it was twinned with the original Dodge Challenger, and the pair took on the Ford Mustang, Mercury Cougar, Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, and AMC Javelin at what was the height of the golden age of muscle cars.

Available with the 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8, as well as in 440 6-pack and racing-inspired AAR guises, the Cuda has become a classic, with the most desirable versions selling for millions at auction.

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda convertible pilot car (photo via Mecum Auctions)

The Plymouth brand was discontinued after the 2001 model year, but that shouldn't stop Stellantis from reusing the Cuda name. The Plymouth Prowler lived on for a short time as a Chrysler after Plymouth's death. The automaker has also repurposed the Voyager name once used for a Plymouth minivan for multiple incarnations of Chrysler-branded minivans.

However, it's also worth remembering that automakers sometimes re-up trademarks just to maintain control of significant nameplates from their back catalogs. We've also seen new trademarks for the Ford Thunderbird and Toyota Celica nameplates recently, but with no clear indication of plans for a new version of either model. Still, with the Dodge Challenger nameplate now on hiatus, perhaps it's the Cuda's turn for resurrection—in concept form, at least.