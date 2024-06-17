The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition adds extra throwback design elements to the modern sports car

The Nissan Z has turned 55 and Nissan is celebrating with the Z Heritage Edition, which is on offer for the 2024 model year.

It's priced from $59,135, excluding destination, and production will be limited, though Nissan hasn't said exactly how limited it will be.

Although often overshadowed by the GTR, the Nissan Z has been a cornerstone of the Japanese sports car arena for decades, and has grown to become an icon in other parts of the world, including here in the U.S.

When the Z came to life in 1969, originally as a Datsun, it melded the fun-to-drive personality of lightweight sports cars from Italian and British marques with Japanese engineering and affordability. Some 55 years and six additional generations later, not much has changed, as the Z continues to be a dependable and affordable dream machine.

2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition

The 2024 Z Heritage Edition is based on the Z's Performance grade and features a distinctive New Sight Orange paint finish that recalls the original orange color offered on the first-generation Z, the S30. It also features a new front fascia design with a lower intake that's separate from the main grille, plus fender extensions that also recall the original car. Completing the exterior changes is a graphics package that includes some exclusive “Heritage Edition” decals.

Under the hood is the stock twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, rated here at 400 hp. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers looking for a new Z can also opt for the Nismo grade, which was just added for 2024 and ups power by 20 hp. It also adds a host of chassis upgrades and some unique styling touches.