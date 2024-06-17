Cadillac revealed two special edition Blackwings

Cadillac will build 101 CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Special Editions and 50 CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Special Editions

Both special editions celebrate Cadillacs from the 1950 Le Mans race

Cadillac marked its participation in the past weekend's 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans with a pair of special editions based on the CT4 and CT5 sedans and honoring the brand's history in the French endurance classic.

The special editions, available in limited numbers for the 2025 model year, are based on the high-performance CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing models and celebrate a pair of Cadillacs entered in the 1950 Le Mans race by American sportsman Briggs Cunningham. It was the first time a Cadillac competed.

The special edition based on the CT5-V Blackwing is known as the Le Monstre Special Edition, and as the name suggests celebrates the heavily modified Cadillac Series 61 known as Le Monstre. That speedster-like prototype finished 11th overall, thanks to the efforts of Cunningham and Phil Waters.

Cadillac will build 101 examples of the CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Special Edition, the number marking this year's 101st anniversary of the Le Mans race.

2025 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Special Edition

Similarly, the special edition based on the CT4-V Blackwing is known as the Petit Pataud Special Edition, the name a reference to the lightly modified Cadillac Series 61 coupe that finished 10th overall in 1950 with Sam and Miles Collier taking turns behind the wheel. Only 50 examples are planned, the number marking the year of the race that both Cadillacs were entered.

The two Cadillac special editions feature unique touches like blue tinted carbon fiber, blue brake calipers, and various blue accents in the cabin. The cars also come with custom badges, custom door sill plates, and a serialized plaque on the B-pillar.

No change was made to the mechanical components. The CT4-V Blackwing rocks a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 that generates a peak of 472 hp, all of which is routed to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. The CT5-V Blackwing ups the ante with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 668 hp. Here too drive goes to the rear wheels only via a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

Cadillac competed in this year's Le Mans race with three of its V.Series.R LMDh race cars. They finished seventh, 15th, and 19th overall.