The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will receive a mild refresh

Expect the updated GLE-Class to feature mildly revised styling and upgraded cabin tech

A plug-in hybrid is already set to join the GLE-Class lineup for 2026

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated GLE-Class Coupe.

It will be the second such update for the current generation of the coupe-like SUV which arrived on the market for the 2021 model year and given its first update for 2024.

This second update should be introduced around 2026, meaning it will likely arrive for the 2027 model year in the U.S. The regular GLE-Class will also receive a second update around the same time.

The camouflage gear on the prototype points to new styling up front, including new headlights, a new grille, and a new fascia design. The steering wheel and infotainment screen were also covered up, according to our photographer, which points to new designs for these elements as well.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes doesn't typically update its vehicles more than once during a product cycle but the second update will help keep the GLE-Class fresh for longer, as Mercedes is now expected to keep some of its current gas vehicles on sale for longer than originally planned. The larger GLS-Class SUV is also set to receive a second update to extend its product cycle, and the S-Class flagship sedan is also expected to have an extended shelf life.

The reason is slower than expected demand for electric vehicles. Mercedes was planning to go the full-electric route by 2030, but in February the automaker said it will keep selling vehicles with gas engines beyond that date. Keeping current gas-powered models on sale for longer will buy the automaker time to wait and see how the EV market develops, and potentially prepare previously unplanned successors for some of its gas models.

In the U.S., the GLE-Class Coupe is currently offered exclusively in GLE 53 and GLE 63 grades from the AMG skunkworks. It isn't clear what Mercedes has planned for the mechanical components with the update, although the automaker has already confirmed that the GLE 53 will receive a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2026 model year, instead of the current mild-hybrid setup. The new powertrain will combine a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with an electric motor for a total of 536 hp.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.