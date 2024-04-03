Rezvani, a company best known for building hulking SUVs and jetfighter-inspired sports cars, plans to launch a new division that caters to buyers seeking retro designs.

The new division is called Rezvani Retro, and according to Rezvani the division's mission is to deliver cars with modern underpinnings and conveniences coupled with designs that borrow from icons of the past.

The California company on April 16 will present the first creation from Rezvani Retro, and a teaser shot points to the creation being based on the current 992-generation Porsche 911.

Dubbed the RR1, the car is thought to take inspiration from the wild race cars built by Germany's Kremer Racing in the 1970s, most notably the Porsche 935 K series of race cars.

1976 Porsche 935 by Kremer

It isn't clear which variant of the 911 the RR1 will be based on, though regardless of the variant Rezvani is likely to dial up the performance significantly from stock. This is a company that has multiple offerings with 1,000 hp or more.

Production will be limited, and anyone looking to secure a build slot can place a $500 refundable deposit via Rezvani's website.

News of Rezvani Retro comes less than two months after Rezvani revealed the second generation of its debut model, the Beast sports car. The latest Beast is based on the platform of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and boasts a peak output of 1,000 hp.