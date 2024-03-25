As the Easter Jeep Safari kicks off for the 58th year, the off-road automaker continues its tradition of creating concepts for enthusiasts to drool over.

On Monday, Jeep unveiled four concepts for the 2024 event, including two modified Wranglers, one Gladiator, and a Grand Wagoneer. Each concept gives a strong nod to the past in various ways while putting a focus on today’s consumer trends. They’ll be on display and roam the 39 trails at the event, which takes place in Moab, Utah, from March 23-31.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the concepts.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept

Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept

This retro off-roader celebrates Jeep’s Willys roots with a touch of post WWII Americana. The basis is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid, but it’s a far stretch from the electrified SUV consumers buy off dealer lots.

Underneath, the axles have been swapped for beefy Dana 50s at both ends with 4.70 gears. Those axles bolt to custom 16-inch vintage-looking steel wheels painted bright white. The Jeep team wrapped those wheels in 36-inch Super Traxion tires that are tall, narrow, and knobby. A 2.0-inch lift provides more ground clearance.

To complete the vintage exterior look, the hood has Willys stamped into its sides like the early military Jeeps. Both bumpers have been replaced with custom steel units with cut-off ends. Those bumpers both feature what’s known as “helicopter hooks,’ which WWII helicopters would hook to haul Jeeps through the air. A Warn 8274 Classic winch sits up front should things get a bit sketchy when off-roading.

The exterior is finished with Element 115 green paint contrasted by a gloss black windshield surround and roll bars. Inside, Jeep retrimmed the seats with distressed leather and contrasting houndstooth inserts. The trim on the dashboard matches with houndstooth cloth. For a more military-like look, the headrests were removed and the carpeting was replaced by a Jeep Performance Parts vinyl floor covering.

Jeep Low Down concept Jeep Low Down concept Jeep Low Down concept Jeep Low Down concept

Jeep Low Down concept

Jeep said the Low Down concept marks a celebration of the V-8 engine. It mixes vintage race-inspired design with capability.

The Low Down is about speed, noise, and capability. To that end, it’s based on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 with its 6.4-liter V-8.

Jeep beefed up the concept’s running gear with Dana 60 axles front and rear with 5.38 gears. The suspension remains stock, but the entire package rides high thanks to BFGoodrich Krawler 42-inch tires mounted on 20-inch brass beadlock-capable wheels. Between the massive tires and stubby bumpers, the approach and departure angle are nearly “nothing,” according to the Jeep team.

The exterior is meant to evoke “race car vibes,” the Jeep team said, with Candy Apple Red paint, custom high-clearance flat-top carbon-fiber fender flares, no rear door handles, and custom carbon-fiber hood with a see-through power dome featuring eight holes drilled into it for a view of the motor.

The interior’s covered by a custom translucent red bikini top and the floor’s been coated in Rhino Liner. Jeep stripped out the Wrangler’s touchscreen for a more focused interior. “The exhaust has two settings, loud and obnoxious, which is all the entertainment you need,” the Jeep team said. The radio has been deleted because “the motor’s the entertainment.”

Jeep High Top concept Jeep High Top concept Jeep High Top concept Jeep High Top concept

Jeep High Top concept

Aiming for attainable performance, the Jeep High Top concept starts life as a Gladiator Rubicon and grabs from the Jeep Performance Parts bin.

In the name of enhanced capability, the Jeep team swapped out the axles for Dana 60s with 5.38 gearing. The truck rides on AccuAir air suspension that can be adjusted on the fly. Massive BFGoodrich 40-inch K03 all-terrain tires wrap black silver-lipped 18-inch Grenade Crawl beadlock-capable wheels. To clear those tires, Jeep Performance Parts flat fender flares have been added, which marks the first time the team has put these on a Gladiator. Fans will note these flares have been used on Wranglers in the past.

The stock 3.6-liter V-6 sits under the hood and it’s hooked to the Gladiator’s 8-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior reaches for a 1970s and ’80s J10 look with a black and Ginger Snap paint scheme. Aficionados will note a similar paint color originally dubbed Ginger Poly or Golden Ginger existed on the J10 back in the day. The retro two-tone graphics play off a black Jeep Performance Parts sun-bonnet top.

An AEV RX front bumper was modified with a low hoop so it wouldn’t impact the front camera’s viewing angle. Rock Slide Engineering rock rails protect the truck’s side rails and double as power assist steps for shorter occupants.

Inside, custom seats feature quilted leather from Alea Leather and the Jeep Performance Parts accessory rail sits atop the dash. This allows GoPros, iPads, and other electronics to be mounted on the dash easily for the day’s adventure. The bed sports a Decked storage system for trail gear, and it can be locked.

Jeep Vacationeer concept Jeep Vacationeer concept Jeep Vacationeer concept Jeep Vacationeer concept

Jeep Vacationeer concept

Jeep is finally ready to give the people what they want: wood trim on the side of a Wagoneer. Well, some people.

Based on the Grand Wagoneer Series III, the Vacationeer honors the nameplate’s heritage while aiming for fans’ nostalgia heart strings.

The massive Wagoneer concept receives a 1.5-inch lift and rides on white 18-inch 701 Method Racing wheels. Jeep wraps the wheels in 35-inch BFGoodrich Mud Terrain tires, but for the rubber to clear custom body-colored fender flares were installed after opening the wheel wells a bit. Custom front and rear skid plates, a revised front fascia with LED off-road lights, and a Warn winch up front complete the exterior changes.

Spearminted paint contrasts with a white protective coating of Rhino liner covers the roof. A custom rack sits atop the SUV with auxiliary lighting and a RedTail Skyloft roof tent. The key design bit is the wood grain stripe that adorns the sides of the Vacationeer concept. It’s a decal inspired by the woodgrain paneling on the ’60s and ’70s Wagoneers, not the full body panels from the ’80s. The decal is textured to feel like wood.

Inside, Tupelo leather seats feature inserts designed by New England’s clothing magnet Kiel James Patrick. Those inserts feature Easter eggs with little TJs, CJs, and JTs hidden within the plaid design. The second- and third-row seats and second-row sunroof were removed. That leaves easy access to the roof-top tent from within the Vacationeer. The Jeep team Rhino-lined the floors to make cleanup easier. Jeep even put a vintage luggage set inside the Vacationeer concept for that old-school feeling.