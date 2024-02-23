PaxPower is back with a new round of Jackal off-road performance upgrades, this time designed for full-size SUV applications.

It's the Texas company's first upgrades designed specifically for SUVs, and they fit General Motors' full-size Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, and GMC Yukon. The upgrades fit the 2021 models right up to the latest 2025 models.

According to the company, the Jackal transformation turns the SUVs into rugged machines capable of keeping up with the likes of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2, Ford F-150 Raptor, and Ram 1500 TRX off the road.

The transformation starts with a new suspension. Depending on the selected package, PaxPower adds 2.5-inch coil-overs from such brands as Fox Racing, Icon Vehicle Dynamics, and King Racing Shocks. The company also adds new control arms that give each vehicle 3.0 inches of lift at the front and 1.0 inch at the rear. In addition to providing more ground clearance, the extra lift also provides space to fit 35-inch off-road tires.

Buyers looking to add power also have an option. GM's 6.2-liter V-8 tends to be the most popular powertrain for Jackal conversions, and PaxPower has a supercharger upgrade that boosts output to 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The upgrade also includes a high-flow intake, a separate cooling system, a Borla exhaust system, and an ECU retune.

A Brembo brake package is also available to ensure the SUVs stop as hard as they go. The brake package is straight out of the GM Performance catalog and includes 6-piston calipers.

PaxPower also offers a number of additional accessories. Popular items include custom interiors, powered steps, graphics, and additional lightning.

Jackal upgrade packages for the GM SUVs are priced from $15,000.