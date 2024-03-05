The Holy Grail of classic Ferraris is currently up for sale, though only the mega rich need apply.

British dealership Tom Hartley Jnr has a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO listed, and naturally the price is only available to serious bidders.

The 250 GTO is a homologation special built as the final evolution of Ferrari's 250 GT series of cars. Production ran for just two years starting from 1962, and just 36 examples were built during that time.

The car up for sale, which Tom Hartley Jnr previously sold in 2019, when the video below was produced, is one of the better examples of the 250 GTO lineage. Bearing chassis number 3527 and featuring Rosso Cina red paint over tan leather, the car still has much of its original hardware, including the body, engine, transmission, and rear axle.

According to the listing, the car recently underwent some restoration work and has an unbroken provenance from when it first left the factory in Maranello. It was originally delivered to Lucien Bianchi of Écurie Francorchamps, who entered the car in multiple races in 1962, including that year's Tour de France. It was then raced by Scuderia Filipinetti between 1963 and 1965, after which its racing career ended and the car sold to a resident of the U.K.

The engine is a 3.0-liter V-12 designed to deliver close to 300 hp. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and sends drive to the rear wheels. Owners can expect a 0-60 mph time of close to six seconds and a top speed of more than 150 mph.

In addition to its limited production, the 250 GTO is also highly sought after for being not an appealing design but also a genuine race car with victories in some of the most prestigious races of its period. It also stands out for being among the last Ferraris that you could buy, drive to the racetrack and compete, and then drive home again.

Examples today can trade for around $50 million. In 2018, an example attached to racing legend Phil Hill sold for $48 million at auction. Incredibly, the cars might have traded for even higher sums in private sales. Another example is rumored to have sold for $70 million in a private sale in 2018. A rarer 330 LM with bodywork matching the 250 GTO also just sold at auction in 2023 for almost $52 million.