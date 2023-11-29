Chevrolet on Wednesday revealed updated versions of its Tahoe and Suburban SUVs.

The full-size duo are due to start sales late next year as 2025 models, and pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

The update includes revised styling and a more powerful diesel engine, but the biggest change is added technology in the cabin.

The highlight is the new dash design, which features an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 17.7-inch infotainment screen joined to form a single panel. Below the infotainment screen are the center air vents, and below these are some physical controls for the climate settings. Some physical controls are also found on the multi-function steering wheel, which also sports a new design.

2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country

The center console has also received a new design with improved storage options and a wireless smartphone charger moved to a more convenient location. Buyers can also look forward to more premium trim options, particularly on the Suburban's High Country grade that gets real wood trim, wingtip perforated leather, and unique color combinations.

GM's Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature was already made available on the Tahoe and Suburban for 2023, and the 2025 update brings more driver-assist features including many designed for towing. These include an available Max Trailering package that includes a Hitch View, Hill Descent Control, Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering, and the Chevrolet Trailering App.

Also new are Trailer Tire Health, Boat Ramp Assist, and Forward Path Indication, the latter displaying guide lines on the surround-view screen to indicate the width of the trailer and its path. A new Trailer Navigation feature calculates routes based on trailer size using built-in Google Maps. Towing capacity comes in at 8,400 pounds for the Tahoe and 8,200 pounds for the Suburban.

Other new technologies include Connected Cameras, which allows the owner to remotely view the interior and exterior of the vehicle, and in some cases record events such as crashes or theft. There's also Interior Motion Detection that is sensitive enough to notice if a baby or small child is left behind by their breathing.

2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country

Changes to the exterior styling are subtle and consist of tweaks to the lights and, depending on the grade, new wheel patterns and revised front fascia designs. The new colors Cypress Gray and Lakeshore Blue Metallic have also been added to the options list.

When it comes to mechanical changes, Chevy said it made updates to the multi-link independent rear suspension on both SUVs to improve ride and handling. Air suspension and magnetic dampers have returned as available features. The air suspension is available on the High Country and Z71 grades, along with the RST grade for the first time. The magnetic dampers are standard on the Premier and High Country grades and available on the RST and Z71 grades.

The powertrains carry over mostly unchanged, though the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel is now rated at 305 hp, up from the 277 hp of the 2024 models. The other engine options include 5.3- and 6.2-liter gas V-8s. Their outputs continue at 355 and 420 hp, respectively.

Production of both SUVs will be handled at GM's plant in Arlington, Texas.