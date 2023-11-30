The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban have been updated for the 2025 model year, receiving revised styling, new technology, and a more powerful diesel engine. The highlight is the new dash that goes the digital route by incorporating an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster and a wide 17.7-inch infotainment screen.

The Renault 5 hatchback is set to make a comeback as an electric vehicle, and Renault has released a handful of teaser shots and confirmed the debut for the 2024 Geneva auto show next February. U.S.-bound Alpine will also get its own version of the 5, which the French performance marque will market as the A290.

Mercedes-Benz is working on an electric GLC-Class to replace the EQC electric compact crossover sold overseas. It's due around 2026 and may even be built in the U.S. Unlike the EQC, which is based on a platform originally designed for gas-powered cars, the electric GLC-Class will most likely be based on a dedicated EV platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban load up on new tech

Renault 5 EV teased ahead of 2024 Geneva auto show debut

Mercedes may swap EQS SUV for electric GLC-Class at US plant

Test drive: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV bores no more

2025 Kia EV6 GT spied with updates

Reliability survey: Vehicles that plug in are more trouble-prone

VW CEO: We are no longer competitive

Review: 2024 Subaru Impreza

Audi RS Q E-Tron updated for third attempt at Dakar Rally

Survey: Electric truck interest wanes—but not for the Toyota Tacoma EV