Audi has once again been spotted testing a prototype for its next S5 Sportback, and this time there's video of one them at the Nürburgring. The test vehicle is heavily camouflaged but the general shape of the new S5 Sportback and some finer details like the internals of the headlights and the design of the grille can clearly be seen.

Porsche has revealed another car customized via the Sonderwunsch program. The latest is a 992-generation 911 Turbo featuring design details that were used for the first 911 Turbo to be built, a silver example delivered to Louise Piëch, a daughter of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche, back in 1973.

The Ineos Grenadier SUV has just landed in the U.S., and soon its Quartermaster pickup variant will be here as well. U.S. preorders for the Quartermaster will open in early 2024 and potential buyers should expect a price higher than the $73,100 starting price of the Grenadier.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spied at the 'Ring

Porsche honors first 911 Turbo with latest Sonderwunsch car

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup will be sold in US

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe boxes in fresh face on familiar ride

Ian Callum's design firm reveals Skye electric off-roader

Toyota targets more hydrogen vehicles than solid-state EVs by 2030

Lotus rolls out 450-kw EV fast charger

Review: 2024 GMC Yukon

Multiple 2010-2012 BMWs recalled because engines could stall

EV battery prices are dropping again