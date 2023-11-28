Acura's TLX enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates. They include some key tech updates and extra standard features, but the changes come at a cost. Pricing information revealed this week shows the 2024 TLX's starting price is more than $5,000 higher than the starting price of the 2023 model.

A redesigned Porsche Panamera arrives for the 2024 model year, and buyers will have new personalization options available via Porsche's Sonderwunsch program. The automaker has previewed just what's possible with a one-off Panamera featuring a two-tone paint finish complete with a clear coat laced with gold flakes.

Spain's Hispano Suiza is set to launch a new version of its Carmen electric hypercar next year. It will be known as the Carmen Sagrera, and according to the company will come with a bigger battery and enhanced aerodynamics.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Updated 2024 Acura TLX sees big jump in price

Porsche shows one-off Panamera crafted under Sonderwunsch program

Hispano Suiza Carmen electric hypercar to spawn Sagrera version in 2024

Test drive: 2024 Toyota Tacoma aims to remain king

Scout EVs may be developed by company that builds the G-Class

Nissan confirms electric Juke, Leaf replacement among EVs for Europe

2025 Mini Cooper four-door spied with gas engine

New Honda Accord, HR-V recalled for seat belt issue

Pagani Huayra Imola Roadster revealed with 838-hp V-12

EVs from these brands will soon use the Tesla NACS charge port