Volkswagen Group's electric pickup truck and SUV inspired by the International Harvester Scout will be developed in Austria by Magna Steyr, local newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported last week.

Magna Steyr, a division of Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International, is a contract manufacturer that builds the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and several other vehicles, including the Fisker Ocean electric crossover.

The company also offers development services, and was tapped by Mercedes for its latest G-Class, including the upcoming electric version. Magna Steyr also helped develop the Ocean crossover, and the Grenadier off-roader from the U.K.'s Ineos. It also previously worked on some VW Group projects, back when it operated as Steyr-Puch.

According to Kleine Zeitung, VW Group will pay Magna Steyr around 450 million euros (approximately $493 million) for the development of the two Scout EVs, with a view to having the vehicles on sale in the U.S. by 2027. A rugged Audi SUV targeting the likes of the G-Class and Land Rover Defender may also be developed using the Scouts' underpinnings.

Teaser for Scout Motors electric SUV and pickup truck

Kleine Zeitung reported that VW Group plans to limit the Scouts to the U.S. and that Audi will target global markets. The newspaper also reported that the vehicles will have a range approaching 400 miles.

Production will take place at VW Group's own plant to be constructed near Columbia, South Carolina, which the automaker announced earlier this year. Close to $2 billion is expected to be invested in the site which VW Group said could churn out 200,000 vehicles annually.

VW Group acquired the rights to the Scout name with its purchase of Navistar, a successor company of International Harvester, in 2020. It then established the new company Scout Motors in the U.S. in 2022, tasked with development and marketing the new Scout EVs.

VW Group has previously said it will show a Scout concept in 2024, and that it targets a starting price in the $40,000 bracket. The automaker has also released a pair of teaser sketches that hint at what's to come.