We towed with the 2024 Lexus GX 550, went off-roading in the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, and spied the 2025 Porsche 911. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We hooked 5,000 pounds of multi-species boat to the rear end of the 2024 Lexus GX 550 to see how the new SUV towed. Spoiler: Pretty well, but there's quite a bit of hassle hooking up and tow mode doesn't disengage critical safety systems that should be turned off while hooking up to a trailer.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II debuted with a revised front fascia featuring a new bumper and lighting elements. Inside the luxury automaker's most popular model, which is an SUV, incorporates a miniature version of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament on the dashboard.

We took the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV off-roading in Moab and walked away with the impression this overweight EV might just rule as king of the off-road hill. Between this SUV's immense range and capability there's truly no other vehicle from the factory that is like the Hummer EV SUV.

The Bentley Batur convertible popped its top to become one of the most exclusive vehicles on the Continental GT's platform. Limited to 16 cars, the Batur Convertible marks one of the final sendoffs for Bentley's venerable W-12 engine.

The 2025 Porsche 911 underwent hot lap testing on the Núrburgring with almost no camouflage. The iconic sports car sports revised front and rear bumpers featuring new aerodynamics that should enhance cooling along with, potentially, active air shutters. The lighting elements have also been revised.