The Defender enters the new model year with some updates. Key among them is the availability of captain's chairs in the stretched Defender 130. A hardcore Defender Octa based on the Defender 110 is also coming, though we're still waiting on the debut.

GMC's Hummer EV SUV is ready to hit the market, and we've just tested it in 830-hp 3X guise. Despite its size and weight, the electric SUV is one of the most capable vehicles when it comes to off-roading, regardless of powertrain type.

A numbers-matching 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that looks like it just left the factory is up for grabs. The car doesn't feature the legendary 426 Hemi, though it does come with a rare white interior that according to the listing is all original.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

