BMW has launched a new generation of its hardcore M4 CS. The car isn't quite as extreme as the recent M4 CSL, but it comes with the same 543-hp rating, as well as a track-tuned chassis.

Bentley's venerable 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 ceases production in the summer, but the automaker has a more powerful powertrain waiting in the wings. The new powertrain will be a V-8 plug-in hybrid setup that will enable a pure electric range of 50 miles.

Volkswagen has revealed the new California camper van based on the latest generation of its T-series of vans. It includes a pop-up roof tent that can fit a mattress, as well as sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle. It also features an available plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 BMW M4 CS rocks the party with 543 hp

Bentley's new V-8 hybrid powertrain outguns former W-12

New VW California camper van lands with plug-in hybrid power

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport takes two steps forward, one back

Rimac's future lies in ground-breaking tech, rather than EVs alone

Tiny Eli Zero urban EV priced at $11,990, goes up to 90 miles—slowly

BMW to ditch lower-case "i" from its gas car model names

2024 Nissan Sentra recalled for potential loss of drive power

Everrati finalizes specs for electric Mercedes SL-Class W113 Pagoda

Rivian aims for 155,000 of its $45,000 R2 electric SUVs in Illinois