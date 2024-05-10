Alpine's Alpenglow concept from 2022 has been updated with a complete interior and a functioning powertrain. The powertrain is a 4-cylinder designed to run on hydrogen, and Alpine will demonstrate its performance with demonstration runs at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps racetrack this weekend.

Bentley has unveiled special Edition 8 versions of its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, and Flying Spur to mark the end of the road for a standalone V-8 in the cars. A V-8 will still be offered in the future, though it will be paired with a plug-in hybrid system.

Before Porsche announced plans for the original 911 Turbo, a concept was presented at the 1973 Frankfurt auto show. At the reveal, Porsche didn't have a turbocharged engine to install in the car and thus the engineers used a naturally aspirated engine with a mock turbocharger made from wood for the show. Learn the full story of the concept in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

