Bentley's W-12 engine ceases production this summer, and the automaker is celebrating the run with a limited-edition model known as the Batur. This week Bentley revealed the Batur Convertible, whose production is even more limited than for the original coupe.

2025 BMW M4 CS

Another limited-production car in the headlines this week was a new generation of BMW's hardcore M4 CS. The car isn't quite as extreme as the recent M4 CSL, but it comes with the same 543-hp rating, as well as a track-tuned chassis.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

GMC's Hummer EV SUV is ready to hit the market, and this week we tested it in 830-hp 3X guise. Despite its size and weight, the electric SUV is one of the most capable vehicles when it comes to off-roading, regardless of powertrain type.

2024 Lexus GX 550

We also slipped behind the wheel of the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX. In our initial test of the body-on-frame SUV, we walked away shocked at how balanced it was. For our second test, it was a chance to do some towing.

Original Porsche 911 Turbo concept at the 1973 Frankfurt auto show

Porsche's original 911 Turbo concept that was displayed at the 1973 Frankfurt auto show surfaced this week. At the reveal, Porsche didn't have a turbocharged engine to install in the car and thus the engineers used a naturally aspirated engine with a mock turbocharger made from wood for the show.

Alvis Graber Drophead continuation series

Historic British brand Alvis has been revived and is building “continuation” examples of some of its early models, often with some original parts that have been in storage for six decades or more. This week the modern Alvis showed its latest continuation car, the handsome Graber Drophead convertible.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

BMW is working on a new generation of the M5 with plug-in hybrid power, and a prototype was spotted this week. The debut will take place later this year, and BMW has confirmed that both an M5 sedan and M5 Touring wagon will make it to the U.S.

2025 Volkswagen California

And finally, Volkswagen revealed the new California camper van based on the latest generation of its T-series of vans. It includes a pop-up roof tent that can fit a mattress, as well as sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle.