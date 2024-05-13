Get ready to head back to Fury Road.

A new “Mad Max” movie hits theaters this month, the franchise's fifth, and a video released over the weekend by producer Warner Bros. provides a taste of the vehicles set to appear on screen, which in the case of a Mad Max movie typically turn out to be as notable as the human characters.

Entitled “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” and directed by franchise creator George Miller, the movie is a prequel to 2015 hit “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and tells the story of Imperator Furiosa, played previously by Charlize Theron. The new story spans roughly 15 years of Furiosa's early life, with most of the sequences starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the role. Her nemesis this time is the new character Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth.

In some scenes, Furiosa can be seen piloting the famous War Rig, albeit what appears to be a fresher version of it. The semi-trailer truck from hell is based on a Kenworth W900 truck, and produces 617 hp. That doesn't sound like much, but its torque rating, which is more important for trucks hauling heavy loads, is 2,050 lb-ft.

Dementus goes up against the War Rig with an assortment of vehicles. There's a chariot similar to what you might find in ancient Athens or Rome, only instead of horses it is pulled by a trio of motorcycles, with the lead bike featuring a massive radial cycle engine which in the movie was likely taken from the wreckage of an old light aircraft.

The video also shows a Plymouth Valiant, a Volkswagen Beetle merged with a motorcycle, and a motorcycle with its rear wheel swapped for a snowmobile's track. While all of the vehicles are cool, the star no doubt is the Six Foot. This is a Mack DM-800 turned into a monster truck, and it's likely the flagship ride of Dementus' collection.

For Max fans, it doesn't look like titular character Max Rockatansky makes an appearance, and that means his Pursuit Special, an XB-series 1973 Ford Falcon GT coupe, likely doesn't appear either.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24.