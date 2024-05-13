The long wait for the Volkswagen ID.Buzz in U.S. showrooms is almost over.

The three-row electric minivan serving as the spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus is due to start sales in the U.S. second half of the year, as a 2025 model, and VW on Monday confirmed some of the specifications for this market.

The all-important pricing information hasn't been announced just yet, but VW has previously said to expect a starting figure of around $65,000.

The 2025 ID.Buzz will be offered initially in Pro S, Pro S Plus, and limited-edition 1st Edition grades. All will pack a 91-kwh battery that's expected to deliver a range of about 260 miles, and buyers will be able to choose between a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 282 hp and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 335 hp.

Standard features will include 20-inch wheels, powered sliding rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, a powered tailgate, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen (together with a 5.3-inch digital gauge cluster), an ambient lighting package, a wireless phone charger, and various electronic driver-assist features including an automated parking system with a function to memorize a parking maneuver.

The base Pro S will only be offered with rear-wheel drive. It can also only be had with a three-seat bench for the second row, while the Pro S Plus and 1st Edition grades can be fitted with all-wheel drive, in which case they also come standard with captain's shares for the second row. The captain's chairs can also be fitted on the Pro S Plus grade with rear-wheel drive.

The Pro S Plus gains more extras as standard including a head-up display, surround-view camera, Harmon Kardon premium audio, and more. Upgrading to the 1st Edition adds a standard two-tone exterior, unique 20-inch wheels, roof racks, custom badging, and unique interior touches including heritage-inspired floor mats.

As with other ID-badged models, the ID.Buzz also features the ID.Light warning system as standard. This is a thin LED strip stretching across the windshield that provides information via the color and position of the light signal. For example, a red glow is a warning to press the brakes, while a glow in either side can indicate a vehicle in the blind spot or a navigation instruction to change lanes.

The ID.Buzz is based on the same Volkswagen Group MEB dedicated EV platform as the ID.4 compact crossover and ID.7 midsize hatchback, another model that also arrives for 2025. The U.S. gets the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz as standard, meaning it measures just over 16 feet long. Despite its rectangular shape, it cuts the wind with a relatively low coefficient of drag of just 0.29.

Production is handled at a plant in Hanover, Germany.