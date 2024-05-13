Aston Martin's Vantage sports car has been thoroughly overhauled, gaining new styling, a much-improved interior, and plenty of extra horsepower in the process. The car is due at dealerships later this year, and we've just tested one.

The ID.Buzz, VW's spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus with electric power, standard third-row seats, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive will finally reach U.S. showrooms in the second of the year. Ahead of the market launch, VW has confirmed a few more of the specs for this market.

Porsche plans a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911, and we'll see it revealed later this month. The update will mark arguably the biggest change for the 911 since the switch from air-cooled to water-cooled engines, as it will include the introduction of hybrid technology on some grades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2025 Aston Martin Vantage gets serious about performance

US-spec 2025 VW ID.Buzz to pack 91-kwh battery, up to 335 hp

Porsche 911 hybrid ends development, debuts May 28

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer aims for all-weather value

Ligier race car powered by Bosch hydrogen engine to take to Le Mans racetrack

Musk: Tesla Supercharger network plans $500M expansion despite layoffs

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 may go with V-8 over 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid

Kia, Hyundai sedans top most stolen car list of 2023

Meet some of the wild vehicles of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Vinfast updates troubled VF 8 EV—with Sony entertainment