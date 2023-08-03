The Audi Q8 E-Tron electric mid-size SUV has a performance option with S badging, and it's just been priced. It starts at a little more than $90,000 and offers a three-motor powertrain delivering a combined 496 hp.

Buyers that prefer hybrid technology can opt for the Lexus RX which has gained a new plug-in hybrid grade priced from just over $70,000. It can deliver a pure electric range of around 35 miles, according to Lexus, after which an inline-4 kicks in.

BMW is working on a redesign for the X2 compact crossover, and this time around there will be an electric iX2 grade. A prototype for the iX2 has been spotted ahead of an expected reveal later this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Audi SQ8 E-Tron packs 3 motors, $90,895 price tag

2024 Lexus RX gains $70,080 450h+ plug-in hybrid grade

2024 BMW iX2 spy video

Honda Pilot vs. Honda Passport: Compare Crossover SUVs

Zenvo shows central structure of Aurora V-12 hybrid hypercar

Wireless Tesla EV charging might have roadmap with German firm

Jeep Wrangler graphics pack celebrates “Jurassic Park” anniversary

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2025 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

Subaru accelerates EV plans, confirms Panasonic battery partnership