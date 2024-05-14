The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E features the new Rally performance grade to serve as the model's flagship. It's inspired by rallycross racing, but that inspiration doesn't only extend to the vehicle's looks.

Ford on Tuesday provided some insight into the testing that took place during the Mustang Mach-E Rally's development, much of which included exercises to ensure the vehicle can really handle rallycross racing.

According to Ford, prototypes were put through a torture test at the automaker's own Michigan Proving Grounds. The testing took place on a newly built section of the proving grounds featuring conditions typical of rallycross racing, such as various surface types, tight turns, and even jumps.

Prototypes were driven 500 miles in the rough conditions, which Ford said is the equivalent wear and tear as a decade of monthly rallycross racing. Doing much of the driving was Chris Berchin, Ford's off-road attributes engineer and a former rallycross driver.

The testing also helped hone the new RallySport drive mode that debuts with the vehicle. This mode allows for more yaw and sideways action before the electronic nannies rein things in, as well as more linear throttle response and a new damping profile for the magnetic dampers.

Other upgrades include a 1.0-inch lift from the standard Mustang Mach-E GT suspension, custom-tuned springs, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin CrossClimate2 tires.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally is priced from $61,890, including a $1,895 destination charge. It comes with 480 hp, all-wheel drive, and the Mach-E's 91-kwh Extended Range battery as standard. Ford estimates the range to be about 265 miles.