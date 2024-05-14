The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been updated for 2025, and among the updates is the addition of a fully electric grade. It's called the G 580 with EQ Technology, and it features a four-motor powertrain that delivers a peak 579 hp and the ability to execute a tank turn, or what Mercedes likes to call the G-Turn. We've just tested it.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's current flagship grade is the GT, but a new variant inspired by the wild machines that compete in rallycross will soon top it. It's called the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and it's coming with more torque, more ground clearance, and a rally-bred look. It's also been developed to handle the harsh conditions experienced in the world of rallying.

Kia's first dedicated EV, the EV6, has been updated. There's new styling, a bigger battery, and some updates to the cabin, though right not the updated EV6 has only been announced for Kia's home market of Korea.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2025 Mercedes G-Class tank-turns into EV celebrity

2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally was honed in rallycross conditions

Updated Kia EV6 gains new looks, bigger battery

Review: 2024 Genesis G70 retains sport sedan value

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spied: Second facelift coming

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid gets refreshed look, up to 36 mpg, same price

Lebanon Ford offers 810-hp 2024 Ford Mustang for $49,995

Review: 2025 Subaru Forester

Zeekr starts trading on NYSE following successful IPO

Vinfast updates troubled VF 8 EV—with Sony entertainment