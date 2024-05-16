Morgan revealed a stunning roadster designed by Pininfarina in the style of the classic barchetta. It's called the Midsummer, and just 50 are planned, each as individual commissions. Morgan said the car celebrates the tradition of coachbuilding, as well as previewing the next evolution of the firm's design language.

Bentley has confirmed its recently revealed V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain will debut in an updated Continental GT set for a reveal this June. The powertrain will deliver 771 hp in the Continental GT, which is 31 hp more than the highest tune of the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 engine it replaces.

Tesla will be facing a tough time in China shortly as Nio has introduced the new family-oriented brand Onvo, whose first model is a Model Y rival that undercuts the Tesla's price by about 12%. Nio isn't stopping there, as it plans to launch another brand with EVs even cheaper than those offered by Onvo.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Morgan reveals Pininfarina-designed Midsummer roadster

Bentley Continental GT with V-8 hybrid powertrain packs 771 hp

Nio launches Onvo brand with L60 crossover

Review: 2025 Genesis GV80

2025 Porsche Cayenne starts at $86,695, adds more as standard

EV market share fell in Q1, in a dearth of affordable models

2025 Jeep Avenger 4x4 spied testing with electrified power

Review: 2024 Hyundai Sonata

Honda utilizing F1 tech to cut weight in future EVs

BMW sticks to 50% EV target by 2030, not including hybrids, PHEVs