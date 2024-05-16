Following 2024's major update, the Porsche Cayenne enters the 2025 model year with only minor changes, though they add some value to the high-performance family hauler.

Some key features that were previously available are now fitted as standard across the range. These include an ambient lighting package, a surround-view camera with active parking support, and soft-close doors.

Buyers opting for the available Premium Package Plus for the base Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models will now also receive the new high-definition matrix LED headlights as part of the package.

And the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid grade now comes with the Turbo-exclusive Turbonite dark gray accent color on the Porsche badge and other areas of the vehicle's exterior and cabin. All 21- and 22-inch wheels will also be available with the in Turbonite finish.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

Porsche said the 2025 Cayenne's cabin air filter has also been improved.

The 2025 Cayenne range also includes the addition of the Cayenne GTS grade, offered on both the regular SUV and more rakish Cayenne Coupe. In addition to sportier tuning of the suspension compared to lesser grades, it also comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that spits out 493 hp, or 40 hp more than in the previous GTS.

Pricing for the 2025 Cayenne range starts at $86,695 for the base Cayenne and $91,795 for the base Cayenne Coupe. Buyers looking for a hybrid option will need to pay at least $99,195, which is the price for the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Opting for the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe raises the price to $103,195.

There's also the slightly spicier Cayenne S and Cayenne S Coupe priced from $103,595 and $109,995, respectively. These also come with an E-Hybrid option, priced from $107,095 and $112,395 for the regular SUV and coupe-like body styles, respectively.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

The Cayenne GTS is priced at $126,895 for the regular SUV and at $131,495 for the Cayenne GTS Coupe.

The Turbo lineup includes the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, priced at $158,995, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe, priced at $163,495, and the Cayenne Turbo GT priced at the $205,795. The Turbo GT comes exclusively with the coupe-like body style.

All figures include a $1,995 destination charge.

The 2025 Cayenne can already be ordered. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fall.