Morgan on Thursday unveiled the Midsummer, a low-slung roadster that combines Morgan's typical old-world British charm with Italian elegance injected by Pininfarina.

In true coachbuilding style, the Midsummer features a unique body penned by Pininfarina and draped over an existing chassis, in this case Morgan's modern bonded aluminum CX-generation platform.

It also uses Morgan's current range-topping powertrain, a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 sourced BMW and shared with Morgan's Plus Six. The engine is rated at 335 hp and powers the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic in the Midsummer.

But outright performance isn't the aim of the game in the case of the Midsummer, or any Morgan for that matter. The car was built as a celebration of coachbuilding, according to Morgan, but also as a subtle preview of the evolving Morgan design language, particularly when it comes to the surfacing of the fenders.

Stainless steel runs along the lower proportions of the car while exposed wood forms a ring around the cabin, a nod to the wooden frames used by earlier Morgans for their bodies. Also unique tot he design are lightweight forged wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires.

The interior is also unique. New analog gauges, hand-made in the U.K., are finished in an off-white color and look both modern and classic at the same time. A digital screen is still found in front of the driver, and is joined by a steering wheel with a solid aluminum center. The car also features a new Sennheiser with new dashboard controls.

The targeted dry weight of the car is just over 2,200 pounds.

The Midsummer will make its formal debut in July during the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., and production is due to follow later this year. Just 50 examples are destined to be built. Morgan said an increased proportion of tire to wheel rim ratio introduces a more period aesthetic, and will be used future flagship models.