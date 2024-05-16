Bentley has revealed the first details on its updated Continental GT which is set to debut in June.

It will be the first model to feature the recently revealed V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain that Bentley will use to replace its venerable twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12.

The W-12 ceases production this summer, with the coachbuilt Batur and Batur Convertible models launched to celebrate the engine's run. The W-12 delivers a peak 740 hp in those models, its highest rating for any Bentley, but the new V-8 plug-in hybrid setup, known as the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, delivers even more juice.

Bentley on Thursday said the electrified V-8 will deliver 771 hp in the updated Continental GT, in addition to a pure electric range of about 50 miles.

Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain

Other updates planned for the car include a revised all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip differential, an electronic anti-roll system, and dual-valve dampers that enable adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control.

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing for more than a year, but teaser photos released alongside Thursday's announcement reveal some of the styling changes that will take place. New single-element headlights similar to those used on the Bacalar coachbuilt speedster replace the current model's dual-element lights. The oval taillights have also been made longer and slimmer on the updated model.

The current Continental GT went on sale in 2018 as a 2019 model. The updated model should arrive in the U.S. as a 2025 model. An updated Continental GT Convertible is also due soon.