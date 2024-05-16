Alfa Romeo on Wednesday revealed special Super Sport versions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to mark the end of the performance duo's run in the U.S.

Just 72 examples of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and 52 examples of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport will be offered locally, with prices starting at $88,365 for the sedan and $95,965 for the crossover. Both figures include a $1,595 destination charge.

Alfa Romeo's head of North America, Larry Dominique, announced in February that the Quadrifoglio models were about to be discontinued in the U.S. When announcing the new Super Sport versions on Wednesday, he confirmed Quadrifoglio models would return in the future, albeit minus a gas engine.

“While we look forward to the future of the four-leaf clover with the amazing performance benefits of electrification, the twin-turbo V-6 Super Sport is a fitting final chapter to the combustion-engine Quadrifoglio,” he said.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport

Special touches include a blacked-out Quadrifoglio badge, carbon-fiber side mirror caps, carbon-fiber accents in the grille, black Brembo brake calipers, and a dark finish for the wheels. The Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport can also be optioned with a carbon-fiber roof.

Inside, the special features include carbon fiber with a red tint on the instrument panel, center console, and door linings, plus a “Super Sport” script embroidered in the headrests, and a steering wheel wrapped in a mix of leather and Alcantara and featuring more carbon-fiber accents.

Both Quadrifoglio models pack a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 good for 505 hp, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, adaptive dampers, and a mechanical limited-slip differential with similar tuning to the unit in the hardcore Giulia GTA. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 191 mph, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 176 mph.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are currently available for order. Deliveries will start in the fall.

Although Alfa Romeo plans to focus on electric vehicles in the future, it will still offer vehicles with gas engines, either as the sole power source or in hybrid configurations. Successors to the Giulia and Stelvio are currently in the works. They will use parent company Stellantis' STLA Large platform, which debuted in the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and is capable of electric, hybrid, and gas powertrains. The new Stelvio is expected to arrive as soon as next year and the new Giulia a year after that.