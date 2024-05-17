Aston Martin is considering a rugged off-roader in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender, Autocar reports.

Design proposals are reportedly being evaluated, but no decision has been made to green light what would be Aston's second SUV, after the DBX, according to Autocar. If that does happen, Aston is reportedly targeting a production run of around 2,500 units, making this SUV more exclusive than the DBX, which sells in relatively high volumes for an Aston. The company sells more than 3,000 per year.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63

This second SUV would also have a very different character. It's reportedly been dubbed "Project Rambo," a moniker that, as Autocar notes, echoes the nickname of the Lamborghini LM002. Like Lamborghini's first SUV, the Aston would reportedly combine serious off-road capability with serious acceleration.

Project Rambo likely wouldn't have its own platform, according to Autocar, meaning it could share a platform with the DBX. That means it could also use the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 from the DBX, which is also used in the AMG G 63, Autocar notes. Coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system in that model, it makes 577 hp and propels the G 63 from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

2025 Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin already has several new models in the pipeline. It's slated to unveil a DBS successor with V-12 power later this year, along with the mid-engine Valhalla, which will also use the AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, but as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The automaker will also launch its first EV in 2026. The rollout was pushed back a year due to what leadership views as weakened demand for electric cars. While Aston has four EVs on the drawing board, as well as a modular EV platform, the perception of lower demand could be the impetus for more combustion models like this off-roader.