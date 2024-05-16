A four-part docuseries covering the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. is coming to Amazon Prime in 2025.

Titled simply "Earnhardt," the series will feature "unparalleled access and never before seen archival material," according to an Amazon Prime press release. It's part of a push for NASCAR content by the streaming service that will also include coverage of races starting in May 2025 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with commentary from the late Earnhardt's son, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. – Photo via Getty Images by Allen Kee

Earnhardt Sr. remains one of NASCAR's most iconic drivers. Son of driver Ralph Earnhardt, he competed in the top-level NASCAR Cup Series from 1975 until his death in a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500. His seven championships tie Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson for the most by a Cup Series driver.

A unique character, and a marketing effort to exploit it, made Earnhardt the template for modern celebrity drivers.

He was known as the Intimidator for his aggressive driving style, an image backed up by the funereal black livery of his number 3 Chevrolet stock car, sponsored by General Motors' now-defunct Goodwrench parts and service brand. Extensive sponsorship and merchandising deals ensured Earnhardt was one of the first NASCAR drivers to have his likeness on every conceivable product.

NASCAR is no stranger to docuseries. It's backed two such series covering recent championship seasons—"Race for the Championship" on USA and "NASCAR: Full Speed" on Netflix—as well as the Netflix series "Race: Bubba Wallace" that followed the driver during the first season of the Michael Jordan-backed 32XI team.