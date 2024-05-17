The 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gets underway in Colorado next month, and one of the vehicles confirmed to make the run to the 14,110-foot summit will be the new 2024 Acura ZDX.

It won't be competing, though. Instead, the ZDX will serve as this year's official pace car, marking the first time an electric vehicle will handle the job. Previous Acura Pikes Peak pace cars have included the TLX Type S in 2020 and the NSX in 2015.

Behind the wheel will be Coco Zurita, a professional BMX rider from Chile and a growing personality in the car tuning scene. Zurita, who is also an amateur drifter, was picked by Acura to help design a custom 2023 Integra for the 2022 SEMA show and a custom 2024 TLX Type S that debuted during the 2023 Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar race.

Zurita also has some experience in time-attack events. According to Acura, he has competed in events organized by Global Time Attack.

Coco Zurita

Acura won't supply its standard ZDX for pacing duties. Although that vehicle has a stout is 340 hp, the spicier ZDX Type S with 500 hp has been chosen for the task. Thanks to the electric powertrain, Zurita will experience no loss of performance as he reaches the thinner air near the summit of Pikes Peak.

The ZDX Type S also benefits from all-wheel drive, a height-adjustable air suspension, sport-tuned adaptive dampers, and a powerful brake package with Brembo 6-piston calipers and 15.6-inch rotors up front.

The 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb is scheduled for June 23. Acuras set to compete will include an Integra Type S DE5 race car to be driven by Katherine Legge in the Time Attack 1 division, and a modified Acura Integra A-Spec to be driven by Paul Hubers in the Open division.