Porsche's Cayenne was extensively updated for 2024, and the automaker on Sunday rounded out the lineup with the reveal of the updated GTS grade.

It's due at dealerships this fall as a 2025 model, and both the Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe will be available at launch. Pricing starts at $126,895 for the regular SUV and at $131,495 for the more coupe-like option. Both figures include a $1,995 destination charge.

Porsche's GTS grade is aimed at buyers seeking something sportier than an S but aren’t quite ready to hop into something as hardcore—or pricey—as a Turbo. It's definitely the sweet spot in the case of the Cayenne, as you still get a V-8 under the hood. It's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that spits at 493 hp, or 40 hp more than on the previous GTS.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and powers all four wheels. According to Porsche, quicker shift times for the transmission in the SUV's Sport and Sport Plus modes, together with the extra power from the engine, result in improved acceleration. Performance claims include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 171 mph.

The latest Cayenne GTS also benefits from suspension technology borrowed from the hardcore Cayenne Turbo GT, specifically the pivot bearings at the front axle which are designed to increase negative camber and as a result improve turn-in. The suspension also includes air springs and dual-valve dampers (allowing for adjustment of both the rebound and compression), and sits 10 millimeters lower than on lesser grades. Active roll stabilization is available and tuned to deliver improved on-road performance than in some other grades.

Performance can be further improved by opting for some lightweight options. The list includes a roof and rear diffuser made from carbon fiber, as well as reduced sound insulation. Combined, the options can reduce the weight of the vehicle by 55 pounds.

The GTS also benefits from all of the updates introduced to the Cayenne range for 2024. These affect the styling, cabin technology, chassis, and more. The most notable change are the more square-shaped LED headlights which deliver improved illumination.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

Inside, the Cayenne has adopted a fully digital dash similar to what's used in the Taycan. Gone are the previous analog gauges in favor of a 12.7-inch digital instrument cluster. There's also a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an available 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger, and the gear shifter has been moved to the steering column.