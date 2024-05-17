Toyota is almost ready to launch an electric pickup truck. A senior executive confirmed that an electric version of the Hilux global midsize pickup truck will be launched next year, and while it's almost certain to never reach these shores, Toyota has hinted at launching an electric Tacoma.

Alfa Romeo launched special versions of its Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to mark the end of the vehicles' run, and the automaker has confirmed that they will be the last Quadrifoglios to feature a gas engine. The Quadrifoglio treatment won't be canceled but in the future will likely be used for an EV.

Dubai's W Motors, the maker of the Lykan Hypersport and Lykan Supersport, is back with plans for another supercar, this time powered by batteries. The company announced that it will tap the U.K.'s Everrati for the supply of EV technology for the supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

The Hilux will be Toyota's first electric truck

Super Sport specials mark end of Alfa Romeo's gas-powered Quadrifoglios

W Motors plans electric supercar with Everrati tech

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 coddles the family

Ford CEO rules out electric Mustang, but says new body styles possible

Aptera finishes crowdfunding, seeks more capital for solar EV

Acura ZDX will be Pikes Peak Hill Climb's first electric pace car

Jeep Wagoneer vs. Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare Large SUVs

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview: Imola round returns

Honda AWD hybrids are coming soon—and 2M EVs annually by 2030