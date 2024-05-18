Aston Martin's Vantage sports car has been thoroughly overhauled, gaining new styling, a much-improved interior, and plenty of extra horsepower in the process. Find out what it's like to drive in our in-depth review.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology electric SUV

We also tested the updated 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class this week, including in the new G 580 with EQ Technology electric grade. It features a four-motor powertrain that delivers a peak 579 hp and the ability to execute a tank turn, or what Mercedes likes to call the G-Turn.

Morgan Midsummer

The U.K.'s Morgan revealed a stunning roadster designed by Pininfarina in the style of the classic barchetta. It's called the Midsummer, and just 50 are planned, each as individual commissions.

Teaser for updated Bentley Continental GT debuting in June 2024

Bentley provided a taste of the design changes pegged for its upcoming Continental GT update. The automaker confirmed the refreshed coupe as the first recipient of a new V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at 771 hp combined.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally prototype testing

Ford provided some insight into the development of the Mustang Mach-E Rally, which is a new grade for 2024. Inspired by rallycross racing, the Mach-E Rally is coming with more torque, more ground clearance, and a rally-bred look.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the upcoming vehicles we spied this week was a facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. It will be the second facelift for the popular midsize SUV as Mercedes is planning to keep its gas-powered vehicles on sale for longer to better evaluate how demand for EVs evolves.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport

Alfa Romeo launched special versions of its Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to mark the end of the vehicles' run, and the automaker confirmed that they will be the last Quadrifoglios to feature a gas engine. The Quadrifoglio treatment won't be canceled but in the future will likely be used for an EV.

2024 Yenko/SC Corvette

And finally, New Jersey's Specialty Vehicle Engineering returned this week with a new addition to its Yenko/SC collection of performance vehicles. The latest is a twin-turbocharged Chevrolet Corvette that spits out 1,000 hp.