We drove the electric 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a video highlighted the vehicles of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," and an 810-hp Ford Mustang emerged for just $49,995. It's the Week In Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the electric version of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class and learned that it proves any vehicle can go electric. With a spinning party trick, four electric motors, and every bit of luxury the gas-powered model offers, the electric G-Class loses nothing and gains more polish.

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class underwent testing on public roads. The facelifted luxury SUV appears to be in store for a substantial update that includes a new steering wheel design, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and revised front and rear bumpers.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" hits theaters May 24, and a new video provides a look at the vehicles that will light up the big screen. The automotive stars will include a big rig based on a Kenworth W900, a chariot made of motorcycles, a Plymouth Valiant, and a VW Beetle merged with a motorcycle.

The Bentley Continental GT's upcoming hybrid powertrain will pack a V-8 and 771 hp. It will mark the first model in the automaker's lineup to get the new plug-in hybrid powertrain, which will replace the dying W-12 engine.

Lebanon Ford, a dealership near Dayton, Ohio, is back in the news with a turnkey 2024 Ford Mustang with 810 hp for $49,995. To make that power, the dealership enhances the Mustang's 5.0-liter V-8 with a Whipple 3.0-liter supercharged, a 92-mm throttle body, fuel injectors borrowed from the last-generation GT500, and high-flow intake and air filters. That's some cheap speed.