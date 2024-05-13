It's been three years since JLR announced a radical plan to transform Jaguar into an ultra-luxury brand selling only electric vehicles. The automaker has revealed very few details on that plan since, but CEO Adrian Mardell has now confirmed a concept will debut later this year at an event in the U.S.

Mardell mentioned the concept while speaking to journalists at an event late last week, Automotive News (subscription required) reported. He also revealed that the debut of the production model will follow in 2025.

Under the plan, which was originally formulated under Mardell's predecessor, Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar will phase out all current models, including the electric I-Pace, and replace them with three EVs positioned at higher price points than what Jaguars have cost in the recent past.

JLR last year said the first EV will be a four-door grand tourer that will be priced from 100,000 British pounds (approximately $125,000). It will offer more power than any previous Jaguar road car and have a range of 430 miles based on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. The range should still come in well over 300 miles when measured on the stricter EPA cycle.

Adrian Mardell

The GT will be based on a purpose-built EV platform named JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture), and will likely feature a NACS connector on vehicles delivered to North America.

Mardell said a bespoke platform is important for separating Jaguar vehicles from Land Rover. Production will still take place at the same plants, though. The GT will be built at JLR's plant in Solihull, U.K., where the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar are built, as well as the Jaguar F-Pace.

While the GT will likely target coupe-like EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Lotus Emeya, Autocar reported last year that Jaguar will also launch a large XJ-replacing sedan as one of its future EVs. The third EV will reportedly be a midsize SUV to target the Bentley Bentayga and JLR's own Range Rover Electric.