Bentley on Thursday revealed new Edition 8 versions of its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, and Flying Spur to mark the end of the road for those models powered solely by a V-8 engine.

Updated versions of those cars are due later this year, and while they will still come with a V-8, the engine will be teamed with a plug-in hybrid system. Bentley on Wednesday showed its new electrified V-8, which it calls the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.

The Bentayga SUV will still offer a standalone V-8 powertrain for the time being, though it too will eventually offer electrified powertrains only.

The new Edition 8 cars are available exclusively in North America, as Bentley has already dropped the standalone V-8 from the Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, and Flying Spur in most markets.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible Edition 8

Bentley said it has fitted the Edition 8 cars as standard with some of the most popular options from the Mulliner personalization department, like black accents instead of the traditional chrome, self-leveling badges for the 22-inch wheels, and comfort-specification seats with a palm-fluting pattern.

The cars also come with custom badging and “Edition 8” scripts on the seat backs and door sill plates, and more than 60 color options from Mulliner's expanded paint range.

The first examples are due to be delivered shortly. Bentley hasn't said how many will be built. The automaker also hasn't revealed a price tag.

Bentley Continental GT Edition 8

The new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain also serves as the replacement for Bentley's venerable W-12 engine, production of which ends this summer. To mark the W-12's run, Bentley launched the limited-edition Batur and Batur Convertible models.

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain will deliver more than 740 hp, or more than the highest power rating for the W-12. It's possible that Bentley will also rely on its current V-6 plug-in hybrid powertrain already offered in the Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid to deliver a lower output in the updated Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible comparable to the outgoing V-8's performance. The V-6 plug-in hybrid powertrain is good for 536 hp, which is only a few horsepower shy of what the standalone V-8 delivers.

Bentley eventually plans to move into fully electric powertrains. The automaker's first EV is currently due in late 2026. It will be a new model line, rather than a version of an existing model line.