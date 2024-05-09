BMW earlier this week revealed the new M4 CS, a track-honed coupe that will be offered for the 2025 model year in limited numbers and with a starting price of $124,675, including a $1,175 destination charge.

A new video shows the car completing a lap of the full 12.9-mile course of Germany's Nürburgring racetrack in a time of 7:21.99. That's less than two seconds off the pace of the much more extreme M4 CSL that was launched as a limited edition for 2023.

The CS helps bridge the gap between the M4's regular Competition grade and the range-topping CSL grade. The CS packs the same horsepower as the CSL, a stout 543 hp generated by BMW M's familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6, though it doesn't have all of the weight-saving modifications of the CSL. It also retains an all-wheel-drive system, whereas the CSL is a strict rear driver.

The all-wheel-drive system in the M4 CS has been specifically developed for the model. It's rear-biased as standard and this bias can be dialed in further via a 4WD Sport mode. Should the driver want a classic rear-wheel-drive feel, there's also the option to have all of the drive torque sent to the rear wheels only.

The M4 CS also benefits from improved body rigidity via extra braces, more powerful brakes (carbon-ceramic rotors are available), and various weight-saving measures. The cabin is also dotted with unique elements, including model-specific graphics in the digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen.

BMW's 3-Series sedan received the CS treatment for 2024, and BMW also appears to be preparing a CS version of the M3 Touring sold overseas.

The M4 CS's arrival coincides with a mild update for the full 4-Series range introduced for 2025. Among the updates are tweaks to the designs of the head and taillights, increased standard equipment, and the addition of mild-hybrid tech on some grades.