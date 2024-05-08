The U.K.'s Everrati continues to grow the number of classic cars it can convert to electric power.

The company's most recent conversion is the W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class from the 1960s, commonly known as the Pagoda for its distinctive roof shape.

Everrati first revealed the electric SL-Class last fall, and on Wednesday the company confirmed final specifications.

Buyers have two configurations to choose from, a standard option with a 54.4-kwh battery and a long-range option, dubbed Touring, with a 68-kwh battery. Respective range estimates are 160 and 200 miles. Those figures are based on the WLTP cycle used overseas and will likely be lower when measured using the stricter EPA cycle.

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class W113 “Pagoda” electric conversion by Everrati

Both configurations feature a 300-hp electric motor paired to a single-speed transmission and sending drive to the rear wheels. The bigger battery option results in 0-60 mph acceleration in less than seven seconds, while the smaller battery results in a time that's close to eight seconds, according to the company. Top speed is 124 mph.

To ensure optimum weight distribution and enhance vehicle dynamics, every element of the powertrain, including the battery and driveline, utilizes existing chassis structural mounting points. Where appropriate, certain components beyond the powertrain are upgraded to meet modern standards, such as the suspension and brake hardware. Everrati also works with classic car experts to fully restore the SL-Class, inside and out.

Impressively, the conversion is done in a way that it can be completely reversed, according to the Everrati.

All of this comes at a steep cost. Prices start at 330,000 British pounds (approximately $412,000), and that doesn't include the cost of the donor car.