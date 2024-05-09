Pininfarina has revealed a one-off version of its Battista electric hypercar with a design that honors the 1955 Lancia Florida concept.

The original Florida concept was a coupe (a second sedan concept was also built) based on the Lancia Aurelia platform. It was designed by Pininfarina founder Battista Farina, who was so fond of the design he kept it as his daily driver.

The Battista hypercar that honors the concept is known as the Cinquantacinque, and it features the same Blu Savoia Gloss body with a contrasting Bianco Sestriere Gloss roof that was used on the show car.

The Cinquantacinque name, Italian for “fifty five,” is also a nod to the year the concept debuted. A “Cinquantacinque 55” script is found on the passenger door sill and on the underside of the rear wing.

Pininfarina Battista Cinquantacinque

No mechanical changes were made to the car. The Battista uses a dedicated EV platform sourced from Rimac. It features a T-shaped battery with a capacity of 120 kwh, plus four independent motors delivering a combined 1,874 hp. Owners of the Italian hypercars can expect 0-60 mph times of less than two seconds and top speeds of more than 186 mph.

The Cinquantacinque will make its formal debut shortly in Tokyo to mark a new partnership with local distributor Sky Group.

Pininfarina hasn't said whether the Cinquantacinque already has an owner.

Pininfarina design chief Dave Amantea also drew inspiration from the Florida concept when developing Pininfarina's Pura Vision concept unveiled last year. The Pura Vision previews the new design language for Pininfarina's upcoming EVs, which will include a sedan, a coupe, a convertible, and an SUV.