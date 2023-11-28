The Acura TLX enters the 2024 model year with new styling, several tech updates, and more standard features, but the extra goodies come at a cost.

Acura on Monday announced a starting price of $46,195 for the 2024 TLX. That's up $5,450 on the starting price of the 2023 model, though the base grade for 2024 is the better-equipped TLX with Technology Package which for 2023 cost $44,745. Acura said it decided to streamline the TLX's grades and available features to deliver what the majority of buyers are seeking.

Beyond the base TLX with Technology Package, there's the mid-range TLX A-Spec which starts at $51,195, and the range-topping TLX Type S which starts at $58,195. All figures include a destination charge of $1,195.

The standard powertrain on the 2024 TLX is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 272 hp, but the TLX Type S gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 355 hp. The base TLX with Technology Package is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive while the TLX A-Spec and TLX Type S both come standard with all-wheel drive.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

New for the 2024 model year is the addition of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, both as standard across the range. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, and Acura also fits a wireless smartphone charger, built-in Amazon Alexa, and two new USB-C charging ports for rear-seat passengers as standard.

The 2024 model year also sees an expanded AcuraWatch suite of electronic driver-assist features. The list includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, traffic sign recognition, and blind-spot monitors. A new front sensor and camera system has also improved the performance of these features, Acura said. The blind-spot system’s radar range has also been expanded.

Despite being the base grade, the TLX with Technology Package includes additional premium features as standard, including 19-inch wheels, leather trim, and an ELS Studio premium audio system.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Upgrading to the TLX A-Spec adds a rear spoiler and a larger exhaust tip design. There are also upgrades aimed at reducing noise in the cabin. These include thicker carpeting, new front fender liners, and additional insulation material around the B-pillars and doors. The front doors are also fitted with acoustic glass to help reduce wind noise, and a noise-canceling system is employed.

The Type S adds 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, surround-view camera, a unique grille, and a slow of performance upgrades beyond the turbocharged V-6. Some of these upgrades include a sport-tuned transmission and all-wheel-drive system, Brembo brakes (front only), and front and rear spoilers, plus a rear diffuser.

The 2024 TLX is already at dealerships.